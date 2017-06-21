Surveillance footage spots missing Mira Mesa man

SCRIPPS RANCH, Calif. (KGTV) - An 85-year-old Mira Mesa man who went missing last week appears to have been spotted by a Scripps Ranch surveillance camera.

The Scripps Ranch Civic Association (SRCA) said Taiheng Sun was spotted on surveillance footage at the intersection of Stonebridge Parkway and Via Santa Pradera at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Volunteers searched the area with help of a drone and went door-to-door asking residents if they had seen Sun, though he has yet to be located, SRCA said.

Sun was described Tuesday wearing a blue baseball cap, blue long sleeved shirt, white jacket, black pants, and white shoes. San Diego Police have been notified of the recent footage and are working to find Sun.

Sun is described as Asian, 5-feet 6-inches tall, and weighing 140 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes. He also suffers from Alzheimer's disease and speaks very little English.

A volunteer command post has been established in the parking lot of Mission Trails Regional Park at West Sycamore Canyon at the east end of Stonebridge Parkway to assist in the search.

RELATED: Police search for missing elderly man with Alzheimer's disease in Mira Mesa

Sun walked away from his home on Maple Grove Lane near Sycamore Trail Road Thursday, June 15, and hasn't been seen since.

While he is known to take short walks around the neighborhood, his family told SDPD he has never gone missing before. Sun does not have access to transportation and doesn't know anyone locally besides his family.

Sun's relatives told SDPD he had been depressed recently, for which he was taking medication, and had expressed suicidal thoughts.

Anyone with information on Sun's whereabouts was asked to call SDPD at 619-531-2000.

SUICIDE PREVENTION (24-HOUR HOTLINES)

San Diego County Crisis Line: 1-888-724-7240

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255