Police search for missing elderly man with Alzheimer's disease in Mira Mesa

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego police were on the lookout today for a 85-year-old man with Alzheimer's disease who went missing from his Mira Mesa-area home.

Taiheng Sun was at home on Maple Grove Lane near Sycamore Trail Road when his family left for the day around 7 a.m. Thursday, but he was gone by the time they returned around 5:30 p.m., according to San Diego police.

Sun's relatives told police he had been depressed recently, for which he takes medication, and had expressed suicidal thoughts.

He is known to take short walks around the neighborhood, but has never gone missing before, and does not drive or have access to other transportation, police said. He also doesn't know anyone in the area besides his family.

Sun is Asian, 5 feet 6 and 140 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He suffers from Alzheimer's disease and speaks very little English.

Anyone with information on Sun's whereabouts was asked to call police at (619) 531-2000.