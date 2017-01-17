Spring Valley shooting victims identified, ruled a murder-suicide

SPRING VALLEY - A shooting that left three people dead last week has been ruled a murder-suicide.

San Diego County Sheriff's deputies received a report of a person being shot just before 1:30 p.m. at 1122 Jamacha Lane on Friday, Jan. 13. Deputies arrived to find a man and a woman dead in an upstairs apartment unit.

The victims were identified as Jamal Richardson, 23, and Tomomi Takahashi-Demetruck, 34, according to Sheriff's Lt. Kenneth Nelson.

The suspect, identified as 55-year-old Terrence Andrada, was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his chest, according to the county medical examiner's office. He was transported to Mercy Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The medical examiner determined Richardson and Takahashi-Demetruck each died from multiple gunshot wounds. Sheriff's investigators also located guns at the scene.

“Six or seven shots, whoa. A few seconds later you heard another magazine being discharged," Ernest Johnson, a man who lives in the area, told 10News after the shooting. "When I said magazine I mean the whole six, pop, pop, pop, pop. I said, whoa!”

Sheriff's deputies have yet to release a motive behind the killings.

The shooting is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's department's homicide unit at 858-974-2321, after hours at 858-565-5200, or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.