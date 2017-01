UPDATE: Lt. Kenn Nelson of the Sheriff's Department said in a press conference that a male and a female were found dead in the upstairs unit of an apartment in Spring Valley Friday.

Another man was transported to Mercy Hospital, where he later died.

Authorities said all three victims had gunshot wounds and they have located weapons.

Sheriff's deputies are still investigating the circumstances behind the deaths and have yet to identify the victims.

ORIGINAL STORY:

SPRING VALLEY - Three people are dead after a shooting in Spring Valley Friday.

San Diego County Sheriff's deputies received a report of a person being shot near Jamacha Road just before 1:30 p.m.

Sheriff's homicide detectives said two people were found dead in an apartment in the 1100 block of Jamacha Lane.

One person was taken to Mercy Hospital, according to 10News reporter Rielle Creighton, when authorities first arrived on scene. That person later died at the hospital, detectives said.

#BREAKING 3 confirmed dead at apartment at Jamacha Ln in Spring Valley. #10News pic.twitter.com/Ecsnvj2MQ2 — Rielle Creighton (@10NewsCreighton) January 14, 2017

The circumstances that led to the deadly shooting are unknown and the victims names have not been released.

This is a developing story.