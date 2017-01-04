CHULA VISTA, Calif. — San Diego county’s first toll road entered its 10th year of existence despite not being completely finished. The 125 South Bay Expressway toll road opened November 19, 2007.

The San Diego Association of Governments owns and operates the toll road. A SANDAG spokeswoman said ridership on the expressway has grown 39 percent since it reduced toll rates in 2013. And 11.6 million drivers used the toll road that year. It was up to 16.2 million.

“Saves on gas,” said Chula Vista resident Rob Sayson. “Having to go through neighborhoods is a pain in the butt.”

However, Sayson and some of his neighbors who live off the San Miguel Ranch Road exit want to know if the toll road will ever be completed. The exit only has two ramps. The other two were never finished.

“We can only go north from here instead of south,” he said.

The ramps that would connect to southbound 125 or allow you to exit heading north on the 125 on San Miguel Ranch Road were never completed.

“It’s graded, there’s drainage, everything there but it just never materialized,” pointed out Sayson. “It is frustrating.”

However, a SANDAG spokesperson said there are no plans to complete the ramps. There are currently only three future plans in the works for the toll road including repaving this year, updating the tolling system in 2019, and finishing the connections to State Route 905 and State Route 11 in Otay Mesa.

SANDAG added it has no plans to further reduce or increase the toll rates.