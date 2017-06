SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- An armed man barged into a South Bay middle school Thursday night, leading to a three-hour standoff.

Man inside Montgomery Middle School with gun on his jaw. Negotiations underway. #SDPD Swat on scene. pic.twitter.com/zT7mE6N0ea — Armando Aparicio (@armandapari) June 16, 2017

San Diego Police tell 10News that family members called in after 6 p.m. to report that the man was behaving erratically and pacing.

Officers responded to Montgomery Middle School on Picador Avenue to find the man with a flair gun held to his throat.

Here is the scene right now: law enforcement surrounding the school. @10News #10NewsAt11 pic.twitter.com/8E72WXvzqA — Bree Steffen (@10NewsBree) June 16, 2017

Shortly after 9 p.m. police were able to talk the man down and took him into custody. Police say no one was at the school at the time of the standoff. They found two flair guns on the man and he will be mentally evaluated. Regardless, police say he will be charged for pointing a gun at an officer.

If you're worried about someone who may be having suicidal thoughts call the crisis hotline at 888-724-7240. You can also visit the website: http://up2sd.org/

