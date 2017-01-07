CITY HEIGHTS - Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred early Saturday.

Police said a 26-year-old man was found stabbed to death in the courtyard of an apartment complex on 42nd Street in City Heights shortly before 3 a.m. The man was found with stab wounds to his chest, officers at the scene told 10News reporter Matt Mendes.

The man was pronounced dead after being rushed to an area hospital. Police did not release the man's name.

"I thought it was crazy to hear about it," said neighbor Juanita Warner. "But, in this neighborhood, it's not a surprise."

A suspect was placed in custody after a short chase down an alley between 42nd Street and University Avenue. Police said they are unsure why the suspect returned to the area, but said some sort of fight occurred in the courtyard before the victim was found dead by neighbors.

"It saddens me, it saddens me that we still live in this kind of society," said Warner.

Police are currently interviewing individuals who found the victim and do not suspect the fight was gang-related.

Police have shut down 42nd Street between University Avenue and Polk Street and homicide investigators are on the scene.

"You see the drug activity out in the open, people aren't afraid," said Warner. "If we had more law enforcement that just patrolled more often, it's a big deal."

This is a developing story.