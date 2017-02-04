Officers take daughter of fallen hero to school father-daughter dance

CHULA VISTA - It was a school dance that Amira will likely never forget.

In a heartwarming display of camaraderie, three San Diego Police officers stepped in Friday to take Amira De Guzman, daughter of the slain SDPD Officer Jonathan De Guzman, to a father-daughter dance at Heritage Elementary School.

Amira was accompanied by De Guzman's partner, Officer Wade Irwin, and two other members of his unit.

De Guzman and his partner were attacked on July 28, 2016, after a gunman opened fire on them during a pedestrian stop in a residential area in Southcrest.

De Guzman was fatally shot while behind the wheel of his police cruiser. Irwin was also seriously injured during the shooting. The gunman was critically wounded during an exchange of gunfire.

In a memorial service last August, De Guzman's family spoke lovingly of him.

Fe De Guzman, Guzman's mother, spoke of how he always stopped to take a moment with her and her husband before leaving for work, "to pray, to share his love, his gratefulness for us, and to pray that he would come back home."

De Guzman's son, Jonathan Jr., always shared cherished memories of his father.