German police seize 5,000 Trump-shaped ecstasy pills

German police have seized around 5,000 ecstasy tablets shaped like the head of US President Donald Trump, a haul worth tens of thousands of euros.

The tablets were found in a car in Lower Saxony, a state in northwest Germany, police confirmed in a statement Monday.

"During the search of the vehicle police found about 5,000 ecstasy tablets with the portrait of the American president ... the purchase value of the tablets amounts to approximately 11,000 euros (about $12,900); the sales value amounts to approximately 39,000 euros," the statement said.

A 51-year-old man and his 17-year-old son appeared in court on Sunday and an arrest warrant has been issued.