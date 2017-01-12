Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend: 5 ideas for things to do

Shannon Cheesman
4:44 PM, Jan 11, 2017

FILE -- Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. speaking. Jan. 1, 1965 (Julian Wasser/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images)

Julian Wasser
Copyright Getty Images
SAN DIEGO -- If you're not too worn out from the holidays, this is a great weekend to get out in the community - and, of course, to take some time to honor civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.
 
Here are five events happening in San Diego this weekend. You can also check our community calendar for more ideas.
 
Watch a Parade
 
The 37th annual Martin Luther King Day Parade will wind its way through downtown San Diego on Sunday, Jan. 15 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The parade lineup includes floats, soulful high school bands, drill teams, colleges fraternities and sororities, churches, youth groups and more. The event is free and open to the public.
 
Celebrate San Diego's Rich Cultural Diversity
 
There will be a multicultural festival Saturday, Jan. 14 at Ruocco Park in downtown. It will include music, dance, storytelling, kids' activities and more. The event is free.
 
Dance to the Beat of a Different Drum
 
Stop by the World Beat Cultural Center on Monday, Jan. 16 for their annual Multi-Cultural Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration featuring the Worldbeat West African Drum and Dance Group.  There will also be crafts, vendors and food. The event is free.
 
Volunteer
 
Monday, Jan. 16 is the annual MLK Day of Service, a day dedicated to volunteer efforts in the community. You can search for local volunteer events here
 
Grab a Bite to Eat
 
San Diego Restaurant Week kicks off on Sunday, Jan. 15. You'll find great deals at over 180 local restaurants. It's a great time to try someplace new! 

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top