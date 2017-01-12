SAN DIEGO -- If you're not too worn out from the holidays, this is a great weekend to get out in the community - and, of course, to take some time to honor civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.
Here are five events happening in San Diego this weekend. You can also check our community calendar for more ideas.
Watch a Parade
The 37th annual Martin Luther King Day Parade will wind its way through downtown San Diego on Sunday, Jan. 15 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The parade lineup includes floats, soulful high school bands, drill teams, colleges fraternities and sororities, churches, youth groups and more. The event is free and open to the public.
Celebrate San Diego's Rich Cultural Diversity
There will be a multicultural festival Saturday, Jan. 14 at Ruocco Park in downtown. It will include music, dance, storytelling, kids' activities and more. The event is free.