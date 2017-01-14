Man yelling 'Trump' rescued from Sunset Cliffs

Man yelling 'Trump' rescued from Sunset Cliffs

SAN DIEGO - San Diego lifeguards rescued an "intoxicated" man from Sunset Cliffs Saturday.

San Diego Lifeguards said the man was walking along the cliff and was soon unable to make it back up in his "intoxicated" condition.

As the man struggles to find his footing up the slope, he is seen in the video throwing his arm in the air, yelling, "Go Trump. Go Trump."

No injuries were reported.

Abby Hamblin, with the San Diego Union-Tribune, captured the bizarre incident on Twitter:

Lifeguards said the man was not arrested after the incident.

