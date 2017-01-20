Man robbed Vista coffee shop with a 10-inch knife

VISTA - Police are searching for a man who robber a Vista coffee shop with a kitchen knife last week.

Investigators said the suspect entered the Skybound Coffee + Dessert Lounge at 1661 S. Melrose Drive on Saturday, Jan. 14, at about 6:30 p.m., asking for a cup of water.

When a barista brought him a cup of water, the suspect pulled a 10-inch knife from his front hoodie pocket. Pointing the knife at the woman, he demanded money from the cash register and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

He was last seen heading northbound through the parking lot outside.

The suspect is described as a white man, 25-30 years old, 5-foot-8- to 5-foot-9- inches tall, and weighing 130 pounds. He also has a brown goatee and mustache. He was last seen wearing a tan hoodie, gray scarf, black jacket, brown shirt, brown pants, and black shoes.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Vista Sheriff's Department at 760-940-4551, or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.