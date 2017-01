VISTA - One man was found dead in the laundry room of an apartment complex Saturday.

San Diego County Sheriff's deputies received a call of a person down just after 4:30 a.m. at 1515 South Melrose Drive, according to Lt. Kenneth Nelson.

Deputies on scene found a 32-year-old Hispanic man dead in a laundry room of an apartment complex.

"I'M TERRIFIED!" This woman still shaking after learning a man was found dead inside her apt's laundry room in #Vista. STORY @10News 5 & 6 pic.twitter.com/5GbIejbrkN — Jessica Chen (@10NewsJessica) January 14, 2017

Homicide detectives have not released the victim's name or a motive behind the death. Investigators have not named a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Department homicide unit at 858-974-2321, after hours at 858-565-5200, or at Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. A $1,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest in the case.

*This is a developing story, 10News will continue to update as more details become available.