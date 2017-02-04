Loved ones mourn Lemon Grove crash victims

LEMON GROVE - The identities of three people who died in a crash Wednesday near a Lemon Grove trolley station were released by the county medical examiner Friday.
Camila Nava, 8, Alexander Soto, 12, and Lizabeth Rosario Soto, 18, died in a collision between two vehicles on Lemon Grove Avenue and Massachusetts Ave. Wednesday night. Two dogs also died in the wreck.
All three victims were inside the same vehicle.
Nava was transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead. Both Sotos were pronounced dead at the scene.
Officials said a black 2006 Acura sedan, which the deceased were traveling in, had turned left from northbound Lemon Grove Ave. to westbound Massachusetts Ave., leading to a head-on collision with a silver 2003 Dodge Durango SUV that was traveling southbound on Lemon Grove Ave.
The SUV's male driver was taken to the hospital for an evaluation but was later released.
According to San Diego Sheriff's Department officials, alcohol and/or drugs were not a factor.
No charges have been filed. Investigators are still trying to determine which vehicle was at fault.