Loved ones mourn Lemon Grove crash victims

LEMON GROVE - The identities of three people who died in a crash Wednesday near a Lemon Grove trolley station were released by the county medical examiner Friday.

Camila Nava, 8, Alexander Soto, 12, and Lizabeth Rosario Soto, 18, died in a collision between two vehicles on Lemon Grove Avenue and Massachusetts Ave. Wednesday night. Two dogs also died in the wreck.

All three victims were inside the same vehicle.

Nava was transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead. Both Sotos were pronounced dead at the scene.