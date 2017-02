LEMON GROVE - Two people are dead and three others have been transported to the hospital after a head-one collision in Lemon Grove.

The three individuals taken to the hospital suffered from moderate to major injuries, according to Heartland Fire & Rescue Department.

The incident occurred on Lemon Grove Avenue and Massachusetts Ave. outside a nearby trolley station. Two others were injured and one dog reportedly died in the collision as well.

Crews are currently on scene performing life-saving measures on one additional person injured at the scene.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Officials on scene are advising motorists to avoid the area. The intersection will be closed for an estimated eight hours as investigators work at the scene.

MTS said trolley service has not been impacted by the crash.

