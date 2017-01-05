Legoland California to break ground on new castle hotel

CARLSBAD, Calif. -- Hotel rooms fit for kings and queens will soon be available at Legoland California.

The Carlsbad theme park will break ground on a new castle-themed hotel on Wednesday, Jan. 11, Legoland California announced Wednesday. The new hotel will feature 250 rooms, joining the park's current 250-room Legoland Resort Hotel.

The medieval addition expands on the park's recent announcement of newly-themed rooms at Legoland Hotel, an expansion to Legoland Water Park, and new Star Wars displays heading to the park later this year.

Carlsbad Mayor Matt Hall will also be on-hand to for the new hotel's groundbreaking next week.

Legoland California currently features more than 60 rides and attractions, including an aquarium with more than 5,000 living creatures.

Legoland California is owned by the Merlin Entertainment group, which also operates Legoland parks in Florida, England, Denmark, Germany, Malasia, Dubai, Japan and South Korea.