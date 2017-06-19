Excessive heat warning in Phoenix affecting flights out of Sky Harbor Airport

PHOENIX - Heads up, travelers! An excessive heat warning for the Phoenix area may affect your flight out of San Diego's airport.

On Monday morning (as of 11:00 a.m.), American Airlines said 20 flights have been canceled on Tuesday due to the expected heat.

The heat is impacting regional American Airlines flights, operated by Mesa Airlines and SkyWest Airlines.

According to American Airlines, the maximum operating temperature for each aircraft is based on manufacturer data:

• Airbus: 127 degrees

• Boeing: 126 degrees

• Bombardier CRJ regional aircraft: 118 degrees

American Eagle has 90 departures and 90 arrivals daily from Phoenix Sky Harbor. During the 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. window in Phoenix, there are 15 departures and 17 arrivals on CRJ aircraft.

American Airlines is waiving fees for customers who want to change their travel plans.



To make changes contact American Airlines’ reservations at 1-800-433-7300.



CHECK YOUR FLIGHT on the 10News traffic section.