Tree falls on moving vehicle, kills driver

SAN DIEGO COUNTY - A driver was killed Monday morning after a large tree fell on the minivan he was driving.

According to authorities, the incident happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of Willow Glen Road, northwest of Fallbrook.



Authorities confirmed the driver of the Toyota Sienna van was the only person in the vehicle and that he died at the scene.



As of 9:15 a.m., a stretch of Willow Glen Road was expected to be shut down in both directions for an extended period of time.

California Highway Patrol could not yet say whether the fatal incident was weather related but rain had been falling in the county at the time of the event.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated with more information as it becomes available.