SIG ALERT: Tree falls on vehicle on 805, blocks traffic

City News Service
2:35 PM, Dec 31, 2016
3:45 PM, Dec 31, 2016

10News photo.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAN DIEGO -- A 50-feet tall eucalyptus tree that fell onto a Clairemont freeway this afternoon was hit by two motorists and caused a SigAlert in the area, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers responded to northbound Interstate 805 near Clairemont Mesa Boulevard shortly after 12:30 p.m., where the tree was lying across the freeway shoulder and two right lanes, the CHP said. 

Two people were taken by ambulance to a hospital, but the extent of their injuries was unknown. Two cars were towed from the scene. Traffic was reduced to two lanes for about an hour while crews worked to
remove the tree, the CHP said.

 

