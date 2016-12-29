Escondido mobile home fire: One child dead, another airlifted

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - A 5-year-old girl was killed in a fire early Thursday at a mobile home in Escondido, and a 10-year-old boy was injured, authorities said.
 
The fire at the Greencrest mobile home park in the 500 block of West 15th Avenue was reported shortly after 12:30 a.m., according to Escondido police.
 
In addition to the girl who died, a 10-year-old boy was injured in the fire and airlifted to a hospital for treatment, and up to seven other people were less severely hurt, according to broadcast reports.
 
Fire officials told reporters at the scene the cause of the fire was likely electrical and it appeared to have started near a Christmas tree.

