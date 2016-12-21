MISSION VALLEY -- A man changing his tire was almost hit when the driver of a security vehicle lost control on wet pavement and flipped over.

The crash happened on northbound State Route 163 to the eastbound Interstate 8 connector ramp.

The driver who was trying to change his tire had crashed around 1 a.m., causing a flat. About a half hour later, an on-duty security guard traveling in the area came cruising through and crashed as well.

The security guard was unhurt and was able to pop out a window to get out of the vehicle. The other driver was also unhurt.

"And then all of a sudden I hear something sliding and I'm like what the hell happened?" the man changing the tire, Yousif Katto, told 10News.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the area is a dangerous one.

Wednesday's forecast calls for a chance of showers throughout the day, with rainfall picking up late in the evening into Thursday morning.