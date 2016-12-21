Security guard flips car after losing control on wet pavement, nearly hits man changing tire

Shannon Cheesman, Jared Aarons , Paul Anderegg
4:07 AM, Dec 21, 2016
10:08 AM, Dec 21, 2016

MISSION VALLEY -- A man changing his tire was almost hit when the driver of a security vehicle lost control on wet pavement and flipped over.
 
The crash happened on northbound State Route 163 to the eastbound Interstate 8 connector ramp.
 
The driver who was trying to change his tire had crashed around 1 a.m., causing a flat. About a half hour later, an on-duty security guard traveling in the area came cruising through and crashed as well.
 
The security guard was unhurt and was able to pop out a window to get out of the vehicle. The other driver was also unhurt.
 
"And then all of a sudden I hear something sliding and I'm like what the hell happened?" the man changing the tire, Yousif Katto, told 10News.
 
According to the California Highway Patrol, the area is a dangerous one. 
 
Wednesday's forecast calls for a chance of showers throughout the day, with rainfall picking up late in the evening into Thursday morning.
 
Drivers are advised to take caution. TRAFFIC MAP

