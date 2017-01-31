SAN DIEGO — Two officers at Donovan Correctional Facility were injured after an inmate attacked one of them during last Friday's evening meal time, the California Department of Corrections said Monday.

The incident happened Friday at about 5:20 p.m. when prisoner Sean Paul McIntire struck one officer in the head and face with his fists.

When responding to the attack, another officer was injured. Both officers are expected to make full recoveries.

The correctional facilities response included the release of chemical gents, batons and physical force to subdue McIntire, who was eventually moved to a segregated unit.

McIntire, 35, of South Lake Tahoe has been an inmate at Donovan since March 2015 as he serves a life sentence for the second-degree murder of 57-year-old Shirley Gordon.

Sandy Coronilla is a digital producer with KGTV 10News. Follow her at 10NewsSandy