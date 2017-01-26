POINT LOMA - New details have emerged in the death of CorePower Yoga founder Trevor Tice.

Tice, 48, was found dead in his home at 952 Cornish Drive on Dec. 12, 2016, after police received a call for a welfare check at his residence.

Thursday, the county medical examiner released new details in the string of events that led to Tice's death, ruling his death an accident.

Police said Tice's child's mother, Kristi Johnson, phoned authorities concerned for Tice after she was unable to reach him. Johnson called a family friend, Kim Hecht, to check on Tice.

When Hecht arrived at the Sunset Cliffs residence, she received no response after knocking on the door. Tice's contractor, Steven Jones, was also at the property finalizing construction on a pool at the home, and agreed to enter the home on Hecht's behalf to check on Tice, police said.

Inside, Jones found a large amount of blood splatter and immediately left to call police.

Police arrived and found Tice inside, lying prone just inside his office in a pool of blood. Dried blood smears were found throughout the home, including in the kitchen, dining room, and on furniture.

Detectives said neighbors had heard a loud argument with a female outside Tice's home the night he went missing.

However, they determined that a female neighbor had been walking her dog on the night Tice arrived home in an Uber. Police said she told Tice how intoxicated he appeared, before they bumped into each other and began arguing. During the argument, police said Tice fell into a palm tree in his front yard.

The medical examiner concluded from that point, Tice entered his home and fell and struck his head on more than one occasion, "resting on the beds and the sofa, until he fell or collapsed again." He had several abrasions and lacerations.

Tice's blood alcohol content that night was recorded at 0.2 percent, according to a toxicology report.

According to Tice's father, his son had a history of chronic alcohol abuse and also suffered from opiate abuse, in which he had visit a rehab facility at least once to address.

The medical examiner said Tice's liver disease could have contributed to a decreased ability to coagulate blood, leading to continuous bleeding from his injuries that night.

Because of those events, his manner of death is considered accidental.