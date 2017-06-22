Contractors State License Board lists 'most wanted' unlicensed contractors

Man who worked in San Diego on the list

Melissa Mecija
6:45 AM, Jun 22, 2017

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The Contractors State License Board publishes a list of the "most wanted" contractors in California, and one of those contractors operated in San Diego County.

In all, the unlicensed contractors are accused of taking hundreds of thousands of dollars from victims. One of the men on the list has been arrested, but seven others have not been caught.

One unlicensed contractor, William Lawrence Bennett, is accused of taking jobs in San Diego County. He's been convicted twice before of contracting without a license. An arrest warrant was issued in 2013 for his arrest.

The CSLB says he took the identity of a licensed contractor and abandoned at least two projects. The victims lost more than $25,000 total.

Team 10 also found another unlicensed contractor not on the list and still on the run.

Oceanside police arrested Yair Zilberman last year for taking $15,000 from a 96-year-old for air duct and insulation work, but that job was never completed.

Police booked him last summer for financial elder abuse. Zilberman has a history of similar crimes, with an arrested by the LAPD in 2014.

The San Diego County District Attorney's Office told Team 10 Zilberman never appeared for his court hearing in San Diego while out on $500,000 bail.

A warrant is out for his arrest.

