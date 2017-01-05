Car fire in Logan Heights Wednesday night

Paul Anderegg
8:53 AM, Jan 5, 2017

A car caught on fire on northbound interstate 5 near the Coronado bridge on Wednesday night.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(Logan Heights) - Breaking News Tracker reporter Paul Andregg was first on the scene of a car that caught on fire on northbound 5 freeway near the Coronado bridge late Wednesday night.

The man and woman in the car were able to get away from it, just in time to watch it go up in flames.

After firefighters knocked it down, the couple was allowed to save their property from the trunk.

Cause was under investigation.

