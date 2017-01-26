Body believed to be that of missing boy found

RAINBOW (KGTV) - The body believed to be that of a 5-year-old boy who was swept away in a flooded creek last week has been found.

Phillip Campbell, of Fallbrook, had been missing since Sunday, after he was believed to be riding in a car with a close family friend, 73-year-old Roland Phillips, that was washed off the road on the 4800 block of Fifth Street near Old Highway 395 in Rainbow, San Diego County Sheriff's officials said.

Phillips was found dead near his overturned and submerged vehicle several hours later.

Campbell's uncle, Anthony Campbell, told 10News reporter Steve Fiorina that his nephew's body was found early Thursday.