Beat the heat at San Diego County 'Cool Zones'

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The heat is on all around San Diego County, and with temperatures likely to reach triple digits in some areas, it's vital for residents to find ways to keep cool amid dangerous heat levels.



To help residents beat the heat, more than 100 locations around the county have been designated as Cool Zones. Those looking to escape the scorching outdoor temperatures can visit any of the designated air-conditioned spots.



High temperatures can increase the risk of heat-related illness. Anyone spending time outdoors is urged to limit activity to cooler times of the day (early morning or evening), stay hydrated by drinking water and wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing.



Residents are warned not to leave children, senior citizens or pets in parked cars -- even with windows partially open.