Court ruling may set up showdown in Supreme Court

Mark Saunders
1:44 PM, Feb 7, 2017
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Protestors rally during a demonstration against the Muslim immigration ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport on January 28, 2017 in New York City. President Trump signed the controversial executive order that halted refugees and residents from predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States.

The Denver Police Department tweeted out a photograph of the travel ban protest at Denver International Airport Saturday night. DPD thanked everybody involved on their verified Twitter account: "Peaceful protest at DIA has ended. DPD kept folks safe and protected freedom of speech," DPD tweeted.

Demonstrators gather near The White House to protest President Donald Trump's travel ban on seven Muslim countries on Jan. 29, 2017, in Washington, D.C. President Trump signed the controversial executive order that halted refugees and residents from predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States.

Demonstrators at Philadelphia International Airport protest against the executive order that President Donald Trump signed clamping down on refugee admissions and temporarily restricting travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries on Jan. 29, 2017, in Philadelphia, Pa. Demonstrators gathered at airports across the country in protest of the order.

People march near the U.S. Consulate during a protest against US President Donald Trump's executive order banning citizens of seven majority-Muslim countries from entering the United States in Toronto on Monday Jan. 30, 2017.

Protesters gather in the thousands outside Downing Street on Jan. 30, 2017, in London, England. President Trump signed an executive order on Friday banning immigration to the USA from seven Muslim countries.

The legal case being built against an immigration order signed weeks ago by President Donald Trump is set continue Tuesday, as three appellate court judges will hear arguments via telephone over reinstating the order.

An hour-long hearing for State of Washington & State of Minnesota v. Trump is set to begin at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET in the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, based in San Francisco. The proceeding's audio is being livestreamed and the court provided links to court documents due to a high level of interest in the case.

The case Tuesday will not rule on the constitutionality of Pres. Trump's order, only whether to uphold a temporary block on the order while courts continue to examine the action.

Watch the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals livestream:

Last week, U.S. District Court Judge James Robart, of Seattle, placed a nationwide freeze on the president's order, noting that states, "have met their burden of demonstrating that they face immediate and irreparable injury as a result of the signing and implementation of the Executive Order. "

The president lashed out on Twitter, calling the judge a "so-called judge" and telling Americans that if something bad happens as a result, to "blame him and the court system."

The ban, however, was upheld by a federal judge in Boston just before the Washington judge's broader ruling overrode it.

Legal scholars agree the Ninth Circuit decision will likely come down this week in favor of the freeze, setting up a possible showdown in the U.S. Supreme Court over the travel ban.

Pres. Trump's executive action was signed on Jan. 27, and placed a temporary ban on travel from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

