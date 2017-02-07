The legal case being built against an immigration order signed weeks ago by President Donald Trump is set continue Tuesday, as three appellate court judges will hear arguments via telephone over reinstating the order.

An hour-long hearing for State of Washington & State of Minnesota v. Trump is set to begin at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET in the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, based in San Francisco. The proceeding's audio is being livestreamed and the court provided links to court documents due to a high level of interest in the case.

The case Tuesday will not rule on the constitutionality of Pres. Trump's order, only whether to uphold a temporary block on the order while courts continue to examine the action.

Last week, U.S. District Court Judge James Robart, of Seattle, placed a nationwide freeze on the president's order, noting that states, "have met their burden of demonstrating that they face immediate and irreparable injury as a result of the signing and implementation of the Executive Order. "

The president lashed out on Twitter, calling the judge a "so-called judge" and telling Americans that if something bad happens as a result, to "blame him and the court system."

The ban, however, was upheld by a federal judge in Boston just before the Washington judge's broader ruling overrode it.

Legal scholars agree the Ninth Circuit decision will likely come down this week in favor of the freeze, setting up a possible showdown in the U.S. Supreme Court over the travel ban.

Pres. Trump's executive action was signed on Jan. 27, and placed a temporary ban on travel from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.