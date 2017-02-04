State Dept. reinstates 60,000 visas revoked since President's immigration order

Pres. Trump vows to overrule 'so-called judge'

Mark Saunders
8:14 AM, Feb 4, 2017
16 mins ago

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 30: (AFP OUT) U.S. President Donald Trump speaks before signing an executive order surrounded by small business leaders in the Oval Office of the White House January 30, 2017 in Washington, DC. Trump said he will "dramatically" reduce regulations overall with this executive action as it requires that for every new federal regulation implemented, two must be rescinded. (Photo by Andrew Harrer - Pool/Getty Images)

Pool
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Protesters assemble at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 after two Iraqi refugees were detained while trying to enter the country. On Friday, Jan. 27, President Donald Trump signed an executive order suspending all immigration from countries with terrorism concerns for 90 days. Countries included in the ban are Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen, which are all Muslim-majority nations. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

Craig Ruttle
Copyright Associated Press

Protesters assemble at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 after two Iraqi refugees were detained while trying to enter the country. On Friday, Jan. 27, President Donald Trump signed an executive order suspending all immigration from countries with terrorism concerns for 90 days. Countries included in the ban are Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen, which are all Muslim-majority nations. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

Craig Ruttle
Copyright Associated Press

Protesters assemble at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 after two Iraqi refugees were detained while trying to enter the country. On Friday, Jan. 27, President Donald Trump signed an executive order suspending all immigration from countries with terrorism concerns for 90 days. Countries included in the ban are Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen, which are all Muslim-majority nations. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

Craig Ruttle
Copyright Associated Press

p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px Helvetica; color: #1a1a1a; -webkit-text-stroke: #1a1a1a} span.s1 {font-kerning: none} Demonstrators gather near The White House to protest President Donald Trump's travel ban on seven Muslim countries on Jan. 29, 2017, in Washington, D.C. President Trump signed the controversial executive order that halted refugees and residents from predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

Image copyright 2017 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

One of the Iraqi travelers detained at JFK Airport despite having U.S. visas was released. A second detainee was scheduled to be released on Saturday.

CNN
© 2017 Cable News Network, Inc.

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Protestors rally during a demonstration against the Muslim immigration ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport on January 28, 2017 in New York City. President Trump signed the controversial executive order that halted refugees and residents from predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

Stephanie Keith
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photo provided by Christo Sims

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A week after President Donald Trump signed an executive order temporarily limiting travel and immigration to the United States from seven Muslim-majority countries, tens of thousands of visas revoked since then will be reinstated, the Department of State announced Saturday.

Since Pres. Trump's immigration order, the department said 60,000 visas had been revoked as a result, State Department officials told ABC News

The visas cannot not be used for travel during a 90-day review period established by the order, but that could change following the review. 

The State Department's reversal comes a day after a federal judge in Washington placed a hold on the President's executive action. 

Related: Seattle judge freezes Pres. Trump's immigration ban

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials also announced Saturday that they will not direct airlines to keep visa-holders covered by the order from boarding U.S.-bound planes, according to the Associated Press.

Friday, a DHS statement said the order, "does not apply to Lawful Permanent Residents, dual citizens with passports from a country other than the seven listed, or those traveling on diplomatic, NATO or UN visas. Special Immigrant Visa holders who are nationals of these seven countries may board U.S.-bound planes, and apply for and receive a national interest exception to the pause upon arrival."

The Department of Justice, however, intends to file an emergency stay to defend the order, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said in a statement.

Related: Protests erupt nationwide over immigration ban

"At the earliest possible time, the Department of Justice intends to file an emergency stay of this outrageous order and defend the executive order of the President, which we believe is lawful and appropriate," Spicer said in a statement. "The President's order is intended to protect the homeland and he has the constitutional authority and responsibility to protect the American people."

The moves by the State Department and DHS are additional stings to the order, on the heels of U.S. District Judge James Robart's ruling to temporarily stopped the order.

Robart, a George W. Bush appointee, said in a ruling that states, "have met their burden of demonstrating that they face immediate and irreparable injury as a result of the signing and implementation of the Executive Order. "

Pres. Trump took to Twitter Saturday to blast the Washington judge's decision.

"The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!" Pres. Trump tweeted.

The president continued to assert his the necessity and effectiveness of the executive order on Twitter, following the judge's decision.

On Jan. 27, Pres. Trump's order placed a temporary ban on travel from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Following the signing, protests erupted at airports across the nation as travelers who fell under the ban were detained or refused admittance into the country.

Multiple judges across the country have ruled locally on the ban, but Friday's ruling from Judge Robart was the first to issue the ruling nationwide.

Wednesday, the president's administration announced they would ease some restrictions of the ban on green-card holders deemed "low-risk."

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top