Better luck next time: San Diego Comic-Con passes sell out

Mark Saunders
10:12 AM, Apr 8, 2017
12:55 PM, Apr 8, 2017

Raychul Moore of San Francisco during Comic-Con 2011 on July 23, 2011 in San Diego, California.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Copyright Getty Images

Fans experience Guitar Hero Live during Comic-Con International 2015 on July 10, 2015 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images for Activision)

Imeh Akpanudosen
Image copyright 2015 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 21: Fans take a group photo at the Fandom Powered by Wikia/ Mafia III Comic -Con party at Float at Hard Rock Hotel San Diego on July 21, 2016 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kent Horner/Getty Images for Fandom (Wikia Inc.))

Kent Horner
Image copyright 2016 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Costumed fans attend Comic-Con International 2016 - Day 1 on July 21, 2016 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/FilmMagic)

Daniel Knighton
Image copyright 2016 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A general view of atmosphere at Comic-Con International 2015 on July 8, 2015 in San Diego, California. (Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

Joe Scarnici
Copyright Getty Images

Comic-Con File Photo

Copyright 2013 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Beckham the dog sports a Superman costume during Comic Con on July 19, 2013 in San Diego, California. The Comic Con International Convention is the world's largest comic and entertainment event and hosts celebrity movie panels, a trade floor with comic book, science fiction and action film-related booths, as well as artist workshops and movie premieres.

Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images
Copyright Getty Images
Joe Little
Copyright 2014 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FILE -- In this handout photo provided by Warner Bros, Fans of "Supernatural" attend Comic-Con International 2014 on July 27, 2014 in San Diego, California. (Chris Frawley/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. via Getty Images)

Handout
Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - For organizers and the City of San Diego, it's great. For fans, it's an annual frustration in the very least.

Like clockwork, open registration for San Diego Comic-Con International came and went in an instant. Passes for the pop culture convention sold out in just over an hour.

Four-day passes including preview night sold out in less than 30 minutes. Single-days passes for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday began selling out 15 minutes later.

Considering an estimated 135,000 people venture to downtown San Diego for the comic book and entertainment craze every year, it's not too surprising.

Open registration started Saturday at 8 a.m., with fans entering the convention's online waiting room for the chance to purchase passes. Fans were randomly given the chance to purchase passes at 9 a.m. And it didn't take long for options to dwindle from four-day badges to single-day passes to nothing at all. 

San Diego Comic-Con will take place this year on July 20-23.

RELATED: Comic-Con return badges sell out, fans vent

Last year badges went like hot cakes in less than an hour, and thousands were sold during returning registration for this year just last month - sparking the traditional Twitter firestorm.

Naturally, open registration was no exception. 

San Diego Comic-Con is contracted to remain in town through 2018. The city's possible expansion of the convention center may indicate whether SDCC remains in SD.

This week, Mayor Kevin Faulconer requested a hotel tax, known as the Transient Occupancy Tax, be placed on a special election ballot for San Diegans to vote on in November. Funds from the initiative would go toward expanding the convention center, in hopes that Comic-Con remains in San Diego and upwards of 50 other events migrate here.

The mayor's office said the expansion would add 400,000 square feet to the center, though any Comic-Con attendee can tell you even the smallest amount of extra room is greatly appreciated.

For more information on SDCC, visit their website here.

Mark Saunders is a 10News digital producer. Follow him on Twitter at @10NewsSaunders.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top