Youth soccer in San Diego thrives with new professional teams

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The arrival of San Diego FC (SDFC) has invigorated local youth soccer, with many young players feeling the excitement that comes with having a professional team in their city.

Coaches noted a marked increase in enthusiasm and participation among youth players, attributing this surge to SDFC and the recently established San Diego Wave FC.

As the Rebels Soccer Club trains on fields in Chula Vista, the impact of the new franchise is palpable. Coaches have observed a notable increase in the number of children interested in the sport.

“To have like an MLS franchise here is huge for us," Coach Jerry Ruiz emphasized.

Ruiz also mentioned seeing more kids training on their own, a reflection of the growing interest in soccer.

“They're training more; you see more kids playing out in parks such as this one by themselves, which is great,” he added.

Local youth have had the chance to connect with professional players, further motivating them in their sport. Members of the Rebels Soccer Club participated in pre-game festivities at SDFC’s last home game, walking in with the players.

“The experience is so awesome. I’m so grateful for it,” said young soccer player Daniela Garcia. “We can connect with some of our greatest players and we can talk with them.”

With dreams of playing professionally, kids like Azalez Ramirez and Nicolas Dillon look to the future with hope.

“I wanna play soccer when I grow up because you can just have more fun," Ramirez stated, "and you can get like money if you can.”

Dillon echoed this sentiment, saying, “I wanna be like them because I saw them and now I wanna train like them because they’re really good.”

The youth soccer scene in San Diego is on the rise, fueled by the presence of professional teams that inspire the next generation of players.

