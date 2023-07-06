Yankees pitcher suspended for violating MLB's domestic violence policy

The New York Yankees will be without pitcher Jimmy Cordero for the remainder of the season.

Major League Baseball announced on Wednesday that Cordero was suspended for violating its Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.

The Yankees said in a statement that they supported the MLB's decision.

"There is no justification for domestic violence," the Yankees said.

Details about the alleged incident have not been made public, which Yankees manager Aaron Boone said is standard for cases investigated under the policy.

"My biggest thing right now is feeling for the situation, hoping and praying that something good comes out of this, that there's maturity, that there's growth, that there's healing in whatever is going on," he said.

Cordero has played in 31 games this season and has a 3.86 ERA.

After learning about the suspension, Boone said he would deal with figuring out a replacement for Cordero after the dust settles.

"Baseball, we'll deal with that," he stated. "This is real life and a much more serious situation."

Yankees captain Aaron Judge reportedly spoke with Cordero and told him to learn from the situation.

"I was pretty upset. I know a lot of the guys on the team are upset," he said. "Hopefully he learns from this and becomes a better person."

