Will Smith makes surprise cameo at Coachella, performs 'Men in Black'

It was like 1997 all over again at the Coachella music festival.

During J Balvin's set Sunday night, Will Smith came out in a suit and sunglasses, rapping his hit throwback song "Men in Black."

The timing was fitting as Balvin had a UFO-themed set, with a massive alien head and alien-styled dancers.

"Men in Black" was released in conjunction with the movie of the same name 27 years ago. It starred Smith and Tommy Lee Jones, who played secret government agents who monitored aliens living on Earth.

The song from the movie is one of Smith's biggest hits, hitting No. 1 on numerous Billboard charts.

Smith has kept a relatively low profile for the past two years after he slapped Chris Rock during the live telecast of the Academy Awards.

He has issued numerous apologies to Rock and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, for reacting the way he did to one of Rock's jokes.

"That was a horrific night, as you can imagine. You know, there's many nuances and complexities to it but at the end of the day, I just — I lost it," Smith said on "The Daily Show" in November 2022. "And you just don't know what's going on with people, you know ... And I was going through something that night — not that that justifies my behavior at all."

Smith has quietly tried to rebuild his image. He starred in the critically acclaimed movie "Emancipation" in 2022.

However, he is ineligible for any awards from the Academy of Motion Pictures. He is two years into a 10-year ban for the infamous slap.

Smith was not the only artist to make a cameo at the annual festival in Indio, California.

Billie Eilish surprised fans as she joined Lana Del Ray for a duet; Shakira hit the stage with Bizarrap; and No Doubt performed with Olivia Rodrigo.

Music fans can expect more surprises as the festival will pick back up this weekend.

