This dress makes a perfect Wednesday Addams Halloween costume—and it’s on sale

You know Wednesday Addams, right? She’s the dark-haired girl with the dark outlook from “The Addams Family” — Gomez and Morticia’s pale-skinned teenage daughter. She was seen on TV in the 1964-1966 ABC show “The Addams Family,” which is based on a 1938 cartoon and was eventually made into a movie series, a TV film, two animated movies from 2019 and 2021, and even a stage musical.

Wednesday herself got very popular as a result of the two movies from the 1990s that starred Christina Ricci as the character, She’s even getting her own Netflix series from Tim Burton this fall.

Many people find her sharp mind, indifference and grim demeanor appealing. If she is your ghoulish role model, you can wear a Wednesday Addams costume for Halloween. You’ll have to put it together yourself, but it’ll give you her dour, macabre look. And right now, you can get her dress for 35% off.

This cotton/spandex dress of this black dress, which would be a perfect base for a Wednesday Addams costume, is stylish and comfortable. It comes in nearly a dozen colors, but with its cute cocktail skater silhouette and a Peter Pan collar, the long-sleeved black version is ideal for creating the look required.

This popular dress has more than 7,200 ratings and 4.6 stars. Customers state that it is good quality, very cute and fits true to size. Many customers who wrote reviews also appreciate that the dress works as a Wednesday Addams costume and an everyday outfit.

“I didn’t expect to love this dress, and frankly I didn’t care if I loved it since it was for a Halloween costume, but it is adorable,” wrote reviewer meg041187, who also shared a photo. “It was perfect for my Wednesday Addams look, but I will definitely rock it again.”

This dress is available in sizes X-Small through 3X-Large. It is currently 20% off at $31.99, but an additional 15% off coupon on the product page will lower the price to $27.19.

While you could certainly put on the dress, braid your hair and wear a pair of your chunky black boots as your Wednesday Addams costume, we’ve found some affordable, highly-rated accessories you can grab just in case.

If your hair is fair or too short to braid, you can add this jet-black wig ($24.99) to your Wednesday Addams costume.

The medium-cap wig has two long braids and a hair net. You can also undo the braids if desired. The machine-made cap has adjustable straps so you can obtain the right fit.

The wig has 4.2 stars, and customers who reviewed it said it is very thick and fits well.

Originally, Wednesday wore black Chelsea boots in the television show. But with their schoolgirl flair and comfortable fit, these Mary Janes ($14.99 – $18.99) fit her aesthetic and make a great inexpensive option to wear as part of a Wednesday Addams costume.

They have an adjustable buckle, stabilizing wedge and flexible sole, so they won’t hurt your feet walking through the neighborhood or dancing at a party on Halloween. These shoes have a 4.3 rating out of around 50 reviews.

Complete your costume with a pair of black knee-highs. These socks have more than 5,100 ratings and 4.7 stars. You get three pairs of the 90% cotton and 10% spandex socks for $13.99.

Whether you opt for just the dress or go all out, you can have a wonderful time being somber and morbid — in an endearing and witty way, of course — in your Wednesday Addams costume.

