Unusual heatwave brings boost to San Diego businesses

MISSION BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) — The unusual heatwave in San Diego County attracted tons of people to Mission Beach Saturday.

"No clouds, blue skies, sunny, just perfect weather," Mike Cooper said.

Some spent the day catching waves while others rode bikes along the boardwalk.

"We needed the wet suit but were out in the water. It was a great day," Andy Smith said.

San Diego is well-known for its perfect year-round weather.

"I'm from Seattle, where it's cloudy and gray so coming down to some nice palm trees and some blue skies... hard to beat," Smith said.

But even San Diegans said for it to be this hot in February is unusual.

"Just a couple of weeks ago, it was pretty frigid," Cooper said.

"Usually it's a lot colder and we get some fair amount of rain in February, but this hot weather has been a big boom for us," said Matthew Gardner, owner of Mission Beach Rentals.

Gardner said he welcomes the change and the boost in business that comes along with it.

"Surfing has been boosting up, all of the bodyboards have been renting a lot more than they usually do this year," Gardner said.

Gardner said January and February are typically his slowest months, but the warm weather has brought in more customers over the past couple of days.

While it's not summertime numbers, he said he’s grateful for any business during the offseason.

"We've seen a big uptick in these months, and that's been a helpful blessing for a seasonal business like ours," Gardner said.

