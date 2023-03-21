Heavy rainstorms hitting San Diego impacts shoreline business in Imperial Beach

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) — Widespread rainfall heading toward San Diego County is also affecting businesses near beaches in the South Bay.

Not just wet weather, but beach closures because of bacteria found in the water.

During this time of the year, kids are out on Spring Break so families typically visit places like Imperial Beach.

But when there is wet weather and "Stay out of the water" signs at the beach, business owners worry people won't show up, which will have an impact on their revenue.

"It's been rough. We've had two days of good weather and five days of bad weather," said Martin Mattes.

"When it's good it's good. When it's bad it's bad. Every morning the first thing I do when I wake up is look at the weather report to see if it's going to rain, when it's going to rain, and the percentage that it will rain."

That is something Mattes has never really done before. But lately, with all the storms rolling through San Diego County, he says he has no choice but to stay prepared.

Mattes owns Ye Olde Plank Inn in Imperial Beach. A restaurant bar that sits right next to the ocean. The beach itself has had signs up, warning people to stay out of the water due to high levels of bacteria.

Mattes says the threat of bacteria and the wet weather has cut their business down by at least 25 percent.

"People want to come down to Imperial Beach to go surfing. And they can't go surfing because the water quality is bad. And you have two days of good weather. And five days of bad."

The last big storm also caused some flooding. Mattes showed 10News Reporter Marie Coronel a video of water in front of the business.

He says he's crossing his fingers. The weather San Diego is known for returns but until then, he'll try to keep smiling and doing the best he can.

"Keep a positive attitude you know if go ahead and get all bummed out about it what's it going to do for you," said Mattes.

Mattes says he does have regulars who come in which helps. He also says they had a pretty good St. Patrick's Day again because the weather was good. He's hoping things turn around soon.