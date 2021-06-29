Heat wave sweeps across Southern California

(KGTV) -- A heat advisory expires Monday at 9 p.m. for the deserts and mountains, but humidity is expected to increase Tuesday through Thursday.

Philo Mitman is a service technician with ASI Hastings Heating and Air. He said the company is doing its best to keep up with the calls.

"When these heat waves come, we have the people who haven't used it and haven't done their services so they're trying it for the first time so our call volume goes through the roof, so we end up getting backlogged quite a bit," said Mitman.

Mitman said changing filters, checking coolant levels and amp draw is the best way to keep an air conditioner working well. Mitman said part of the increase in calls has to do with the pandemic.

"Everyone is stuck working from home, they're actually using their equipment much more than before, so they're addressing these problems that they put on the back burner for so long now that their home office is in their home everyone is proactive about getting the quality air," said Mitman.

Monday, Mission Bay was busy with people enjoying the new playground right across the street from Belmont Park.

A heavy marine layer kept the coast cool.