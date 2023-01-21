SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — King tides this weekend will be the highest astronomical tides of the year, typically King tides are one to two feet higher than average high tides.

King tides happen when the moon is at its closest point to earth, and the moon the sun, and the earth are in alignment to produce the highest tides of the year.

Thankfully, our recent storms are long gone, otherwise, the damage could have been greater for coastal communities.

High tide will take place between 7 and 10 a.m. with extremely low tide between 2 and 5 p.m.

Minor flooding is possible in low-lying areas. While extreme low tide could impact boats in the harbor and navigation.

A beach hazard statement will be in effect until noon on Monday.

If you can capture the king tides, the California king tides project is asking the public to submit pictures, your pictures will help the research to understand what our sea level could look like in the next few decades.

You can learn how to participate in the king tides here California King Project