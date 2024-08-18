Warm weather expected in San Diego County this week

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Warmer conditions in San Diego County will continue into the week, with showers and thunderstorms possibly returning to the mountains and chances of wet weather extending to the deserts, forecasters said Sunday.

Coastal San Diego will see partly cloudy conditions in the morning, becoming mostly sunny throughout the week, with some overnight fog and highs in the mid-70s to low 80s, according to the National Weather Service.

County deserts can expected triple-digit weather throughout the week, with a chance of thunderstorms by Wednesday.

The valleys will see mostly sunny conditions with highs in the low to mid-80s, while the mountains will see clear conditions and possible mild thunderstorms later in the week, with highs reaching the upper 80s.

Downtown San Diego had a high near 78 Sunday accompanied by a slight breeze, with patchy fog expected after 11 p.m. and a low around 67.

Monday's San Diego surf forecast includes a moderate-risk rip current, with surf height from 2 to 4 feet, water temperature 70 to 76 degrees, and a west swell from 280 degrees and south swell from 210 degrees.

"Night and morning low clouds and fog coverage is expected to become patchier through the middle of the week, with the potential for a deepening marine layer late in the week," the NWS said.

No hazardous marine conditions are expected through at least Thursday.

