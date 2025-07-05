Warm and sunny Independence day weekend!

Good morning San Diego!

Hope you had a great 4th of July, it was a warm and sunny one all across our region and the weekend's forecast is looking as beautiful.

Today's highs will be slightly warmer, but the mountains and deserts will experience the biggest warm up, some places seeing about 5 degrees warmer than yesterday.

Today's Highs:

Coast: 71-75°

Inland:82-86°

Mountains: 85-95°

Deserts: 106-110°

Considering it's a holiday weekend and the beaches are looking at very comfortable temperatures, some of you may be heading to the coast, and one thing to note is a Beach Hazards Statement until tomorrow evening.

Sets up to 7 feet are possible and rip currents will be stronger, so if you have family visiting that want to head into the ocean, keep this in mind!

Another things to keep in mind is several beach advisories for having exceeded levels of bacteria for health standards, some include the Mission Bay Station at North Bonita Cove. If you want to double-check if the beach you're headed to this weekend is safe to swim at, click here.

Saturday will be the warmest day for us this weekend, temps will climb down tomorrow a couple of degrees, and by Monday things will start warming up even more.

By mid next week, we'll be anywhere between 5 to 10 degrees warmer than Friday.

Coastal spots will get near the 80s, the inland and mountain spots will dip into the 90s, and the deserts will be above 110°. Plus humidity will rise too- so here comes the heat!

