Vanessa's Forecast: Cooling trend continues for second half of week

High temperatures today drop about 5-10 degrees with coastal areas in the mid to upper 60s and the inland valleys reaching the low to mid 70s, putting us a few degrees below our 30-year average.

A couple of passing troughs will continue to usher in onshore flow with cooler air for the second half of week. Neighborhoods west of the mountains will have a light sea breeze, but gusty winds will dominate the eastern slopes and deserts. Winds peak Thursday and could exceed close to 60 mph Thursday night.

As onshore flow continues, the marine layer will also deepen, potentially squeezing out drizzle tomorrow morning from the beaches to the mountains.

Thursday is looking like the coolest day, and then we gradually warm up this weekend. Inland highs will be close to 80 degrees Saturday before another weak disturbance cools things down in time for next week.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 65-69°

Inland: 71-76°

Mountains: 66-75°

Deserts: 90-95°

