San Diego's Weather Forecast for April 29, 2022: Pleasant Weekend

Sunnier and warmer today by 3 to 8 degrees for most of the county though 10 to 15 degrees warmer in the mountains.

The weather will stay clear this weekend with sunnier conditions on Saturday and warmer temperatures. Sunday will be a few degrees cooler with patchy clouds returning to the coast and spreading farther inland next week as another storm passes to our north.

Early next week temperatures will trend near normal with gray skies each morning clearing to sunshine, though we may see partial clearing near the coast. Overall a pleasant start to the month of May.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 65-69°

Inland: 70-76°

Mountains: 66-77°

Deserts: 89-93°

