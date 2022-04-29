Watch
WeatherTropical Weather

Actions

San Diego's Weather Forecast for April 29, 2022: Pleasant Weekend

Posted at 5:26 AM, Apr 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-29 08:26:51-04

Sunnier and warmer today by 3 to 8 degrees for most of the county though 10 to 15 degrees warmer in the mountains.

The weather will stay clear this weekend with sunnier conditions on Saturday and warmer temperatures. Sunday will be a few degrees cooler with patchy clouds returning to the coast and spreading farther inland next week as another storm passes to our north.

Early next week temperatures will trend near normal with gray skies each morning clearing to sunshine, though we may see partial clearing near the coast. Overall a pleasant start to the month of May.

Friday's Highs:
Coast: 65-69°
Inland: 70-76°
Mountains: 66-77°
Deserts: 89-93°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:39 AM, Nov 29, 2018