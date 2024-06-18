Tropical storm warning issued along Texas gulf coast as potential 1st named storm of season builds

A tropical storm warning has been issued for parts of southern Texas as what will likely become the first named storm of the season builds in the Gulf of Mexico.

While the worst of the storm is expected to hit Mexico's east coast, heavy rains and potential flash floods are expected along the Texas Gulf Coast over the coming days. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has activated state emergency response resources to prepare for what could be a very wet and potentially dangerous week.

"Texas stands ready to deploy all resources and assistance needed to help support communities in Southeast Texas that are in the path of a potentially devastating tropical storm," Abbott said in a statement. "I urge Texans to remain weather aware and heed the guidance of local officials to keep themselves and their families safe. Remember: Turn Around, Don't Drown."

Scripps News meteorologist Scott Withers said heavy rains will really start to pick up Wednesday, with places like Corpus Christi facing upwards of seven inches of rain by this weekend. The system is also expected to strengthen into the first named storm of the 2024 season — Alberto.

National Weather Service forecasters at the Climate Prediction Center said last month that there is an 85% chance of an above-average 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, compared to a 5% chance that it will be below normal. Government forecasters expect 17 to 25 systems will become at least tropical storms in 2024, with eight to 13 hurricanes and four to seven major hurricanes.

The record for tropical storms and hurricanes in a year was 30 in 2020. Of those 30 systems, 14 were hurricanes and seven were major hurricanes.