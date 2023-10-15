Sunday, Oct. 15th Forecast: clear skies and warmer temperatures

High pressure over the west coast is bringing fair skies, warm days and cool nights. In the inland communities, we're seeing daytime highs above average for this time of year, by 5 to 10 degrees.

Slight Santa Ana winds will continue through the afternoon. Wind gusts could reach 25 to 30 mph in our inland and mountain communities.

A disturbance will be moving through the ridge that could bring patch low clouds and fog along the coast Monday through Wednesday.

Cooler temperatures are expected next weekend.