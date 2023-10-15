Watch Now
Sunday, Oct. 15th Forecast: clear skies and warmer temperatures

High pressure over the west coast is bringing fair skies, warm days and cool nights.
Posted at 10:21 AM, Oct 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-15 13:21:37-04

High pressure over the west coast is bringing fair skies, warm days and cool nights. In the inland communities, we're seeing daytime highs above average for this time of year, by 5 to 10 degrees.

Slight Santa Ana winds will continue through the afternoon. Wind gusts could reach 25 to 30 mph in our inland and mountain communities.

A disturbance will be moving through the ridge that could bring patch low clouds and fog along the coast Monday through Wednesday.

Cooler temperatures are expected next weekend.

Today's highs
Coast: 75 to 80 degrees
Inland: 90 to 95 degrees
Mountains: 78 to 89 degrees
Deserts: 95 to 98 degrees

