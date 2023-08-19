State, Federal officials shares update as Hurricane Hilary threatens 'catastrophic' flooding

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Saturday afternoon state and federal officials provided an update on the state’s response and preparedness efforts ahead of Hurricane Hilary.

Hilary is expected to plow into the Mexican peninsula on Saturday night before rushing northward and entering the history books as the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years. Hilary's maximum sustained winds have weakened to 115 mph from 145 mph but it remains a major Category 3 hurricane.

The NWS noted that the hurricane will weaken as it reaches San Diego this weekend, but it will still pack a punch, with heavy rain likely to prompt flash flooding in some mountain & foothill areas, with powerful winds Sunday into Monday.

Watch video above for latest details from state and federal agencies.

Hurricane Hilary Coverage

NWS Weather Watches/Warnings/Alerts

Latest Pinpoint Weather Forecast/Interactive Radar

Geologist speaks on possible impacts of Hurricane Hilary on San Diego

San Diego County free sandbag locations

City of San Diego free sandbag locations

