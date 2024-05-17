Severe weather leaves 4 dead in Houston, knocks out power

Severe thunderstorms that slammed Texas overnight left four people dead and knocked out power in the Houston area.

Trees and power lines lay in the streets, in addition to glass from hundreds of windows that shattered in buildings downtown.

Kirk Sides/Houston Chronicle via AP Debris fills the feeder road near Interstate 10 and Interstate 45 near downtown Houston after severe storms passed through the area.

In a press conference late Thursday, Houston Mayor John Whitmire urged residents not to venture out.

“Stay at home tonight. Don’t go to work tomorrow unless you’re an essential worker,” Whitmire said. “Stay at home, take care of your children.”

Schools in the Houston Independent School District are closed Friday.

Our @HoustonFire & @houstonpolice depts.are out to assist those in need. Public safety is our top priority, & we will not tolerate any looting or violence. During times like these, it's crucial that we come together and support one another. #HousonStrong pic.twitter.com/GizUXyWQOV — Houston Mayor's Office (@houmayor) May 17, 2024

Wind gusts surged to 100 miles per hour, the same strength as Hurricane Ike when it hit Houston in 2008.

Transformers across the city popped during the storm, and winds crumpled several large electric towers.

As of 7 a.m. Friday, over 800,000 people in Texas were without power, according to PowerOutage.us. Neighboring Louisiana had nearly 160,000 residents without power.

CenterPoint Energy, which services the area, said it is working through the outages.

"We’re responding to a large number of power outages caused by severe weather in parts of our service area. Please be prepared for extended weather-related power outages and possible delays in some outage notifications. Crews are assessing damages and making repairs as it is safe to do so," CenterPoint Energy said on X.

First responders have been working around the clock to secure the city. Some firefighters were clearing live wires from Houston’s Route 290.

The mayor said in his briefing that traffic lights were also a big issue.

“The real problem we have right now is traffic control. Most of the traffic lights across the city are down, and they’ll be down for considerable hours,” Whitmire said.

The city is working to open service centers for those needing shelter, who are without power, or who need medical assistance.

Those in need of emergency assistance are urged to call 911.

To report downed trees and road blockages, residents can call 311.

Storms will move into Mississippi and Alabama by Saturday morning.