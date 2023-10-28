Sat. 10/28 Forecast: Cooler temps; warm, dry & elevated fire danger Sunday

Relatively cool temperatures will continue Saturday before we see a warming trend on Sunday.

Breezy winds will develop in the mountains and deserts this afternoon before quickly turning offshore late tonight and Sunday morning. Moderate to strong Santa Ana winds will peak Sunday morning into the afternoon.

The combinations of winds and very low humidity will lead to critical fire weather conditions Sunday and Monday. Near critical conditions will continue Tuesday and Wednesday.

Live fuel moisture remains above normal from previous rain events earlier this year. The National Weather Service says no fire weather products are anticipated.

Winds will weaken by late next week. No precipitation is expected.

Today's Highs:

