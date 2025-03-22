San Diego's weather forecast - Sunny skies and comfortable temps this weekend!

Good morning San Diego and happy Saturday!

We're starting the weekend with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Coastal areas will stay in the mid to upper 60s today, perfect for a beach day! But keep in mind we expect elevated surf until tomorrow, with waves reaching 3 to 5 feet. If you're not a strong swimmer, watch out for rip currents and leave the big waves to the pros.

Inland areas today will warm up to the mid to upper 70s, while mountains stay in the 60s and low 70s, and the deserts will climb into the upper 80s.

But get ready for a big warm-up next week, temperatures could jump 5 to 20 degrees higher by Tuesday, with desert areas hitting the 90s before cooling down later in the week.

And if you're running the San Diego Half Marathon tomorrow, expect chilly early-morning temps before things warm up. Bring a jacket, but considering you’ll have 13 miles to run, you might want to shed it later once you get moving.

Enjoy your weekend!

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 63-71°

Inland: 74-80°

Mountains: 64-75°

Deserts: 85-87°

