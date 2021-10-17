Watch
San Diego's Weather Forecast Oct. 16: Cooling begins Sunday

Temperatures cool Sunday and into Monday with light rain possible Monday morning.
Posted at 9:45 PM, Oct 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-17 00:45:19-04

Saturday brought above-average temperatures and a Santa Ana wind pattern. Here are some highlights:

Escondido: 91º Saturday, 81º average
El Cajon: 91º Saturday, 81º average
San Diego: 86º Saturday, 75º average
Alpine: 86º Saturday, 78º average
Chula Vista: 85º Saturday, 75º average

Sunday, winds will shift and become onshore, helping cool temperatures down. Highs Sunday will mostly be in the 70s for a majority of the county. That cooling continues into Monday, which should be the coolest day of the workweek for most areas.

There is also the chance for some fog the next few mornings, and we could see some drizzle as well. Monday morning looks to bring light rain chances for everywhere except for the deserts, favoring the overnight and morning hours.

Heading into the end of the workweek, highs will warm back up and conditions will dry out. Next weekend, another cold storm is looming.

Sunday's Highs:
Coast: 69-77°
Inland: 74-78°
Mountains: 61-74°
Deserts: 83-90°

