San Diego's weather forecast Monday April 28th

Happy Monday San Diego!

We're starting off the week with most temperatures in our region sitting at lower than average temperatures, here's a look at what you can expect them to go up to —

Today's Highs:

Coast: 61-66°

Inland: 61-67°

Mountains: 54-63°

Deserts: 75-81°

We're waking up this morning cloudy and foggy, but skies should clear by midday, giving way to a mostly sunny Tuesday.

We have an elevated surf of 4 to 6 feet expected until Thursday, with occasional sets of waves reaching 7 feet. This means dangerous rip currents will stick around, so use extra caution near the coast, and leave the surfing to the pros.

In the desert you could expect winds will to still be strong, but not as intense as over the weekend. Winds will be between 15 and 20 mph, with some gusts topping 30 mph.

And if you’re hoping for warmer weather, good news! Temperatures will start to rise tomorrow.

We’ll see partly cloudy skies and climbing temperatures, with highs by Thursday running 5 to 10 degrees warmer than they were over the weekend. The deserts will see the biggest jump, with highs returning to the low 90s.

And while it’s only Monday, if you’re already making weekend plans, keep in mind temperatures will cool down again, and there’s a chance of showers on Sunday. But until then, enjoy the warm-up!

Follow ABC 10News Reporter Olivia González-Britt on Facebook, Instagram, and X.